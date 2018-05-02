Janelle Monae On Kanye’s Rant About Slavery: “I Don’t F*ck With That” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Magic 95.9 | 05.02.18
Leave a comment

Janelle Monae is known for being a fearless, outspoken woman for the people. It’s written all over new album (Dirty Computer – in stores now), all over her social media and just about every interview.

Janelle Monae Shares Thoughts On Kanye West’s Slavery Rant

In her interview with Kelson The Urban Informer and Persia Nicole today (May 2), the ‘electric lady’ dove into the origin of the raw emotion in her latest project and expressed that same passion when asked about a few current topics, including Kanye West‘s recent comment about slavery being a choice.

Press play to watch Janelle Monae tell what the “Dirty” stands for, how part of it was influenced by the legendary Prince, and why she doesn’t “f*ck with” what Yeezy’s been promoting in regards to the history and well-being of her people.

comments – add yours
