News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Hoodwinked Or Humble? Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For Just $1…EACH

There's more to the extremely vague settlement.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Starbucks

Source: (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images) / Getty

We all rallied behind Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson after they were wrongfully arrested last month for sitting in a Starbucks without ordering anything— so the poopity scoop settlement they received from the state has most Black folks looking at them sideways.

 

The men settled with the city of Philadelphia on Wednesday for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

 

Their lawyer told the Associated Press that the settlement was an effort to make sure something positive came out of the incident. But the weak payday garnered lots of mixed reviews:

Also as apart of the deal, their arrest record will be expunged. But do you think they guys settled for less? Or did they do the right thing?

 

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

via GIPHY

 

 

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Hoodwinked Or Humble? Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For Just $1…EACH

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
AKA’s At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation…

Alecia Johnson, the chapter's graduate advisor, stepped down from her position after the startling allegations surfaced.
05.03.18
Michelle Obama Celebrating College Signing Day In Philadelphia…

Commemorating Black excellence.
05.03.18
Cosby Jury Says Accuser’s Credibility, Not #MeToo Led…

In a statement released this week, the 12 men and women stressed that "were persuaded of his guilt by the…
05.02.18
Tarana Burke Lays Into R. Kelly For Comparing…

Time is seriously up for the singer.
05.02.18
Heartbreaking: Texas Couple Enslaved Five-Year-Old West African Girl

Sadly, this is not rare.
05.02.18
Cardi B. Pays Tribute To Princess Diana In…

Hmmm, is the royal family part of the Bardi gang?
05.02.18
These Beauty Tips From Ryan Destiny & Naturi…

The stars spill all their beauty secrets during the Colgate Beauty Conversation at Essence's Best in Black Beauty event.
05.02.18
The Father of American Taekwondo, Jhoon Rhee Dies…

Jhoon Rhee, the father of American passed away in a hospice in Arlington, Va. Rhee migrated to Washington, D.C. after leaving…
05.01.18
#TimesUp for R. Kelly? Hopefully. Here’s How You…

R. Kelly claims he is being publicly lynched.
05.01.18
Meghan Markle’s Soon-To-Be Cousin Pulls Another Racist Move

This is royal racism.
05.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now