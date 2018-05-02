Here’s How Baltimore County Officials Are Ensuring You Make Healthy Snack Choices

An executive order mandated vending machines in all Baltimore County government buildings can only offer healthy choices. What’s not going to be in the machines anymore? Candy, fried foods and sugary sodas. They are being replaced by food items like baked chips, granola bars and bottled water.

“I think having parents understand in the workplace what healthy choices are will help jump-start, in the parents, to start thinking about not just, ‘what I get at work,’ but, ‘What do I buy in the supermarket and bring home to my family?’” Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said.

Baltimore County residents are split over the decision, with some being glad to have healthier choices. Others said the county is removing their choice about what to eat.

The order affects 50 vending machines in county buildings. Health officials said improving residents’ health is a top priority.

Baltimore County is the 7th jurisdiction to convert their vending machines, but the first to make them 100 percent healthy.

