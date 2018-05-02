Charm City
Home > Charm City

Here’s How Baltimore County Officials Are Ensuring You Make Healthy Snack Choices

Maurette Brown Clark, PraiseBaltimore.com
Leave a comment

An executive order mandated vending machines in all Baltimore County government buildings can only offer healthy choices. What’s not going to be in the machines anymore? Candy, fried foods and sugary sodas. They are being replaced by food items like baked chips, granola bars and bottled water.

“I think having parents understand in the workplace what healthy choices are will help jump-start, in the parents, to start thinking about not just, ‘what I get at work,’ but, ‘What do I buy in the supermarket and bring home to my family?’” Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said.

Baltimore County residents are split over the decision, with some being glad to have healthier choices. Others said the county is removing their choice about what to eat.

The order affects 50 vending machines in county buildings. Health officials said improving residents’ health is a top priority.

Baltimore County is the 7th jurisdiction to convert their vending machines, but the first to make them 100 percent healthy.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Here’s How Baltimore County Officials Are Ensuring You Make Healthy Snack Choices

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
AKA’s At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation…

Alecia Johnson, the chapter's graduate advisor, stepped down from her position after the startling allegations surfaced.
05.03.18
Michelle Obama Celebrating College Signing Day In Philadelphia…

Commemorating Black excellence.
05.03.18
Cosby Jury Says Accuser’s Credibility, Not #MeToo Led…

In a statement released this week, the 12 men and women stressed that "were persuaded of his guilt by the…
05.02.18
Tarana Burke Lays Into R. Kelly For Comparing…

Time is seriously up for the singer.
05.02.18
Heartbreaking: Texas Couple Enslaved Five-Year-Old West African Girl

Sadly, this is not rare.
05.02.18
Cardi B. Pays Tribute To Princess Diana In…

Hmmm, is the royal family part of the Bardi gang?
05.02.18
These Beauty Tips From Ryan Destiny & Naturi…

The stars spill all their beauty secrets during the Colgate Beauty Conversation at Essence's Best in Black Beauty event.
05.02.18
The Father of American Taekwondo, Jhoon Rhee Dies…

Jhoon Rhee, the father of American passed away in a hospice in Arlington, Va. Rhee migrated to Washington, D.C. after leaving…
05.01.18
#TimesUp for R. Kelly? Hopefully. Here’s How You…

R. Kelly claims he is being publicly lynched.
05.01.18
Meghan Markle’s Soon-To-Be Cousin Pulls Another Racist Move

This is royal racism.
05.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now