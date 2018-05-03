New Remote MasterCard Finger Print Scanning

Remote Fingerprint scanning is the lastest in high tech and Master Card is jumping out the box first. The ability to do remote banking without leaving the house is not new. In 2017 they tried the battery powered sleeve and think that this new way of banking could be impactful. www.digitaltrends.com

What Mastercard now hopes to do with a wider roll out though, is make it easier for card owners to get on board with the new system. Instead of having to visit their local banking branch to register their thumbprint, Mastercard’s new “sleeve,” means they can do it from the comfort of their own home. The sleeve itself is battery powered and allows the card to scan the user’s fingerprint, before storing it on an encrypted digital template for later authentication.

“Making life safer and simpler for consumers is the cornerstone of our efforts around biometrics and comes through the use of some incredibly sophisticated technology,” said Bob Reany, executive vice president of identity solutions at Mastercard. “People love the security our biometric card delivers because we put their needs first.”

