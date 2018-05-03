Kevin Kamenetz Outraged Over Verletta White’s Non-Approval

Verletta White’s fate of as superintendent in Baltimore County is not clear.

On Wednesday State Superintendent, Dr. Karen Salmon declines to approve Verletta White as permanent superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools.

According to FOX45, county executive Kevin Kamenetz is outraged and blamed Gov. Larry Hogan for interfering.

“He interferes with school board decisions. He interferes with school calendars, and now he’s interfering with decisions on the hiring of a superintendent. He really needs to stay in his lane,” said Kamenetz, who’s a candidate for governor.

