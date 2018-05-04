News & Gossip
Derek Luke Gets Physical In The New Images From 13 Reasons Why

Magic 95.9
13 Reasons Why

Source: Beth Dubber / Netflix

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why premieres it’s second seasons on May 18th and we are getting our first look at images from the show. We know that season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death as Liberty High prepares to go on trial someone is hellbent on keeping the truth from the people. This time around it’s Polaroids that sparks the mission to uncover the truth about the cover up.

13 Reasons Why

Source: Beth Dubber / Netflix

During the trail many kids will be asked to testify on the trail and the Bakers will pushed to the spotlight during the trail.

13 Reasons Why

Source: Beth Dubber / Netflix

It’s looking like Derek Luke has to act out some serious things as Mr. Porter. What do you think he will do to Bryce since we know he listened to the tapes?

Continue reading Derek Luke Gets Physical In The New Images From 13 Reasons Why

comments – add yours
