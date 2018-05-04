Yasss Kween: This Guy’s Senior Portrait Has The Internet Trippin’

A high school student by the name of Kev (@kevikodra) has the internet trippin’ on this good Friday and it’s all thanks to his makeup skills, which as you can see, are insane. Hailing all the way from Toronto, the senior measured an old school portrait of his against his newer graduation photo…and Twitter couldn’t believe.
Tongues wagged, but of course there were also some haters. Hit the flip to see what we mean and for more of Kev’s incredible makeup looks.
1 2 3Next page »
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10