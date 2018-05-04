Fell’s Point Farmer’s Market Starts This Weekend

Good news for all the healthy eaters!

This Saturday is the first Fells Point Farmers’ Market of the season. The market, which takes place in Broadway Square, is now in its eighth year.

Make sure you check it out weekly for fresh local food and crafts! The market opens every Saturday at 7:30am until 12:30pm with all your local favorite vendors.

