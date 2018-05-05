News & Gossip
History Lesson Time! Nigerian Lawmaker Invites Kanye West To Visit Slave Ports In Africa

Nigerian senator Shehu Sani tweeted that the rapper "defecated on the graves of victims" with his slavery was a choice comment.

It’s pretty clear with Kanye West’s recent “slavery seemed like a choice” comments, the rapper isn’t all that keen into facts (or reading history books). But one African lawmaker wants to give the 40-year-old an up close and personal lesson.

According to CNN, one Nigerian senator has invited Kanye to visit slave ports on the continent.

READ ALSO: No Ebro, It’s Not A Black Woman’s Job To Save Kanye

Shehu Sani tweeted on Friday (May 4), “If Kanye West thinks slavery was a choice, we will offer him a free ticket and tour guide to visit slave routes and camps in Badagry, Lagos, Ouida, Benin Republic, Ghana and Goree Island in Senegal to ‘experience the choices in chains. Kanye defecated on the graves of victims.”

No word if Kanye is going to take Sani up on his offer.

As we previously reported, Kanye recently went on TMZ to gave a bizarre interview saying that he believes that the enslavement of Black people for 400 years was a “choice.”

He explained to Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of Blacks.”

He added, “Slavery is to Blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.”

Kanye later tried to clarify the comments, tweeting, “To make myself clear…of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved.”

