Jordin Sparks Gives Birth To A Baby Boy – See The First Photo!

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty
Singer and actress Jordin Sparks is officially a mother for the first time!
Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah, welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Wednesday in Los Angeles but she made the announcement on Saturday.
She also shared a picture of her newborn on Instagram, revealing his name Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr aka DJ — and writing, “He’s here & we couldn’t be more in love!!! Go DJ!”
Sparks secretly married Isaiah, a model, in July, and six weeks later learned they were expecting. This is their first child together.
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10