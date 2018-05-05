News & Gossip
Jordin Sparks Gives Birth To A Baby Boy – See The First Photo!

Magic 95.9
17th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Singer and actress Jordin Sparks is officially a mother for the first time!

Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah, welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Wednesday in Los Angeles but she made the announcement on Saturday.

She also shared a picture of her newborn on Instagram, revealing his name Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr aka DJ — and writing, “He’s here & we couldn’t be more in love!!! Go DJ!”

He's here & we couldn't be more in love!!! Go DJ! 💙🦋 @people

A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on

Sparks secretly married Isaiah, a model, in July, and six weeks later learned they were expecting. This is their first child together.

 

Continue reading Jordin Sparks Gives Birth To A Baby Boy – See The First Photo!

