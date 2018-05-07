OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ Without Music Is Hilarious

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty
The Internet never ceases to take things to another level, especially in the category of random.
One YouTuber, Jon Howan, repped random to the fullest when he decided to take the music out of Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” music video.
The results were equally bizarre and hilarious. Check it out for yourself below!
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10