OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ Without Music Is Hilarious

Random dancing in random places isn't as cute anymore.

Royce Dunmore
2013 BET Awards - Show

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

The Internet never ceases to take things to another level, especially in the category of random.

One YouTuber, Jon Howan, repped random to the fullest when he decided to take the music out of Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” music video.

The results were equally bizarre and hilarious. Check it out for yourself below!

 

 

 

