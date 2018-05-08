Piss-Poor Attitude: Colorado Woman Arrested For Blowing Up A 7-Eleven Microwave Trying To Heat Up This Bodily Fluid

Woman Arrested For Trying To Heat Up Urine In 7-Eleven Microwave

Angelique Sanchez, 26, is probably in a piss-poor mood after entering a Colorado 7-Eleven and blowing up a microwave trying to heat up urine.

On May 3rd the 7-Eleven store clerk witnessed Sanchez enter the store and place a white water bottle full of an unknown liquid into the store’s microwave. Moments later he heard an explosion come from the appliance, the store clerk approached the microwave which reportedly “reeked of urine” as yellow fluid dripped from the entrance of the microwave onto the floor.

The clerk tried to force her to clean the mess, which she only partially did and then left the 7-11 location. The convenient store clerk contacted the police who then found Sanchez across the street from the 7-11 at the Concentra Health Clinic and was cited for property damage charges.

According to the police report, Sanchez claimed that it was not “real urine” and authorities are speculating that Sanchez was attempting to heat urine for the liquid to maintain a normal body temperature so that she could use the specimen for an employment drug test.

Also On Magic 95.9: