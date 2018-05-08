2 Chainz Proposes To Girlfriend Kesha Ward On Met Gala Red Carpet

Source: John Shearer / Getty
2 Chainz popped the question to girlfriend Kesha Ward on the red carpet of The Met Gala 2018. When Kesha turned her back to climb the beautiful staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, 2 Chainz got down on the traditional one knee and changed Kesha’s life forever. Congrats 2 Chainz & Kesha! Check the photos below…
Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty
Source: Mike Coppola/MG18 / Getty
Source: Mike Coppola/MG18 / Getty
