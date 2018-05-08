All The Black Stars Linked Up At The MET Gala And It Was Unbelievably Stunning [PHOTOS]

You can’t have an event where the sole purpose is to get dressed and be extra without Black folks showing up and showing out. That’s exactly what happened at this year’s MET Gala where the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.
Everyone came show off their best expensive church look, and then the real party started once most of Black Hollywood met up inside the event.
John Boyega gave us a glimpse at one of the Blackest Black Excellence moments in Hollywood history.
TREND REPORT: Must-See Star Studded Photos From The 2018 MET Gala
The MET Gala kicks off the annual MET Costume Institute’s exhibit. The MET Gala is the equivalent to fashion prom and brings together the top celebrities to raise money for the Costume Institute and of course…show off their fashion. This years’ theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination takes a look at Catholicism influence on fashion. Click through our gallery to see how celebs incorporated the theme into their outfits and what trends were spotted on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite?!