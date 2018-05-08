National
Home > National

Baltimore Police Officers Tried To Sue State Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby And Failed

Freddie Gray is dead and the officers are still focused on suing?

Parker Riley
Leave a comment

Five out of the six cops acquitted and dismissed of charges in the death of unarmed 25-year-old Freddie Gray, who died in police custody in April 2015, filed claims of defamation, malicious prosecution, and invasion of privacy against State Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby. In January of 2017, a U.S. District Judge said officers Garrett Miller, Edward Nero, William Porter, Sgt. Alicia White and Lt. Brian Rice  were able to move forward with their claims, but that has officially been shut down.

SEE ALSO: Cornell Brooks: Marilyn Mosby’s Decision To Drop Charges In Freddie Gray Case ‘Does Not Let Police Department Off The Hook’

The Baltimore Sun reports, the January 2017 was overturned, “Mosby’s lawyers argued that as a prosecutor, Mosby was immune from the lawsuit.” The federal appeals court agreed and wrote in the ruling:

“We resoundingly reject the invitation to cast aside decades of Supreme Court and circuit precedent to narrow the immunity prosecutors enjoy. And we find no justification for denying Mosby the protection from suit that the Maryland legislature has granted her. That the Officers disagree with Mosby’s decision to prosecute — as most defendants do — or with the information in the application for Statement of Charges — which inherently contains defamatory information — does not entitle them to litigate their disagreement in court, and much less recover damages.”

Mosby responded in a statement, “I support the court’s opinion that the people of Baltimore elected me to deliver one standard of justice for all, and that using the legal system to reach a fair and just resolution to Gray’s death was not a political move, but rather it was my duty.”

The officers have 90 days to submit a petition to the Supreme Court, but let’s hope they let this go. A 25-year-old is dead, all charges were dropped against the officers and they still have their jobs.

SEE ALSO:

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

Protests in Baltimore After Funeral Held For Baltimore Man Who Died While In Police Custody

Baltimore Reacts To The Freddie Gray Case [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Baltimore Reacts To The Freddie Gray Case [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Baltimore Reacts To The Freddie Gray Case [PHOTOS]

Baltimore Reacts To The Freddie Gray Case [PHOTOS]

From the peaceful protests to the riots, to the homegoing services, see the city's reaction to case of Freddie Gray, the Baltimore man who died after his spine was severed while in police custody.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female…

Cantrell made history becoming the first woman and the first Black woman, in the city's 300-year history.
05.08.18
One Of The Whitest Places In The World…

The sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
05.08.18
25 items
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
05.07.18
George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s…

This thug threatened to feed the victim to an alligator.
05.08.18
11 items
Check Out All The Black Excellence That Came…

The store will be selling Dapper Dan x Gucci's collection 2 months in advance of the rest of the US.
05.07.18
Here’s Why Melania Trump Won’t Touch Her Husband…

The most awkward marriage ever.
05.07.18
Day Care Shut Down After Brutal Attack On…

An Indianapolis Kiddiegarden is under fire by state agencies after a baby was severely beaten within hours of being dropped…
05.07.18
How To Conquer The Critical Health Challenges Facing…

The development of clinical approaches and guidelines that completely miss the mark in representing Black people has been disappointing.
05.07.18
Meet The Pregnant Black Woman Jailed For Defending…

While Siwatu-Salama Ra was just standing her ground with her registered weapon, the NRA has said very little about her…
05.07.18
Black Woman Kicked Off Plane For Having Non…

Jeanne Lehman says the way she was treated was systemic racism.
05.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now