#ReachHigherBmore: Everything You Nee To Know About College Signing Day in Baltimore

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Michelle Obama

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

First Lady Michelle Obama‘s national college signing day has expanded to Baltimore.

For the first-time ever, five thousand Baltimore City high school seniors have the opportunity to attend the city-wide celebration of higher education, which will include motivational guest speakers, musical performances and on-site college and university representatives.

“I believe that education is the single-most important civil rights issue that we face today,” Obama says. “Because in the end, if we really want to solve issues like mass incarceration, poverty, racial pro ling, voting rights, and the kinds of challenges that shocked so many of us over the past year, then we simply cannot a ord to lose out on the potential of even one young person.”

Baltimore College Signing Day 2018 goes down Friday, May 11 at Royal Farms Arena (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.). For more info, visit BetterMakeRoom.org.

