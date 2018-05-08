News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Apparently, The Chinese Have Hilarious Nicknames For Your Favorite NBA Players

They have the nickname game on lock.

King Sukii
Leave a comment
Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Official Chinese sources tend to keep it politically correct, but it turns out those a little more in tune with the culture have some pretty interesting nicknames for your favorite NBA players. In a new thread historian Nick Kapur breaks it down for us. Hit the flip for really interesting (and in some cases, graphic) monikers.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Apparently, The Chinese Have Hilarious Nicknames For Your Favorite NBA Players

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted…

The same man acquitted with the 2012 death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin is being charged for harassing a private…
05.09.18
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female…

Cantrell made history becoming the first woman and the first Black woman, in the city's 300-year history.
05.08.18
One Of The Whitest Places In The World…

The sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
05.08.18
25 items
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
05.07.18
George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s…

This thug threatened to feed the victim to an alligator.
05.08.18
11 items
Check Out All The Black Excellence That Came…

The store will be selling Dapper Dan x Gucci's collection 2 months in advance of the rest of the US.
05.07.18
Here’s Why Melania Trump Won’t Touch Her Husband…

The most awkward marriage ever.
05.07.18
Day Care Shut Down After Brutal Attack On…

An Indianapolis Kiddiegarden is under fire by state agencies after a baby was severely beaten within hours of being dropped…
05.07.18
How To Conquer The Critical Health Challenges Facing…

The development of clinical approaches and guidelines that completely miss the mark in representing Black people has been disappointing.
05.07.18
Meet The Pregnant Black Woman Jailed For Defending…

While Siwatu-Salama Ra was just standing her ground with her registered weapon, the NRA has said very little about her…
05.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now