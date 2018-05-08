Gas Prices On The Rise This Summer

Get ready for a little bit more pain at the pump this summer.

Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and are expected to keep climbing, pushing up gasoline prices along the way.

The U.S. daily national average for regular gasoline is now $2.81 per gallon. That’s up from about $2.38 per gallon a year ago, according to Oil Price Information Service. And across the U.S., 16 percent of gas stations are charging more than $3 per gallon, according to AAA. To date, the statewide average for gas in Maryland is 2.73.

Experts are predicting this will be the most expensive driving season since 2014.

