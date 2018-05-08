News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Calvin Harris & Girlfriend Involved In Car Crash

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Calvin Harris and his girlfriend Aarika Wolf were reportedly cruising in Beverly Hills on Sunday when they got into a bad car crash.

According to TMZ, Wolf was behind the wheel of a Range Rover when a Honda with two ladies in front of them began to turn left into a driveway. She allegedly didn’t slow down and ended up plowing into the left side of the Honda, setting off the airbags and turning the cars to face each other.

Cops were called and insurance information was exchanged but TMZ is reporting that the Honda passengers complained neither Calvin nor Aarika asked if they were okay and are now experiencing pain, and plan on filing a police report.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Calvin Harris & Girlfriend Involved In Car Crash

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted…

The same man acquitted with the 2012 death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin is being charged for harassing a private…
05.09.18
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female…

Cantrell made history becoming the first woman and the first Black woman, in the city's 300-year history.
05.08.18
One Of The Whitest Places In The World…

The sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
05.08.18
25 items
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
05.07.18
George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s…

This thug threatened to feed the victim to an alligator.
05.08.18
11 items
Check Out All The Black Excellence That Came…

The store will be selling Dapper Dan x Gucci's collection 2 months in advance of the rest of the US.
05.07.18
Here’s Why Melania Trump Won’t Touch Her Husband…

The most awkward marriage ever.
05.07.18
Day Care Shut Down After Brutal Attack On…

An Indianapolis Kiddiegarden is under fire by state agencies after a baby was severely beaten within hours of being dropped…
05.07.18
How To Conquer The Critical Health Challenges Facing…

The development of clinical approaches and guidelines that completely miss the mark in representing Black people has been disappointing.
05.07.18
Meet The Pregnant Black Woman Jailed For Defending…

While Siwatu-Salama Ra was just standing her ground with her registered weapon, the NRA has said very little about her…
05.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now