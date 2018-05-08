Charm City
Home > Charm City

Mayor Pugh Plans To Help Fight Crime With More Safe Streets Programs

Kelson
Leave a comment
The 8th Annual Boundary Block Party in the West district of Baltimore.

Source: Jabin Botsford / Getty

With ALL of the crime going on in the city, it’s no surprise that something needs to be done NOW. Everyday, we’re hearing about multiple shootings or deaths in the city. Citizens have cried out to Baltimore City’s mayor and Police Chief, requesting a plan to minimize the violence in the city. Mayor Pugh has been busy working on a solution…..Safe Streets Program.

Baltimore City currently has 4 ‘Safe Streets’ program centers operating. They’re located in the neighborhoods of  Cherry Hill, McElderry Park, Park Heights and Sandtown-Winchester. What helps these programs excel in certain neighbrhoods because they hire reformed criminals from various neighborhoods who can use  their connection and power to help minimize the violence in the community.

At this time, Mayor Pugh is looking to open 3 more centers with a budget of $500,000 each.

James Bently, a spokesperson for Mayor Pugh, says she is ready to deploy all resources for the ‘Safe Streets’ program.

“The mayor believes in the work of Safe Streets and its potential to reduce violence in Baltimore,. Safe Streets has shown it can be effective here.”

Source

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Mayor Pugh Plans To Help Fight Crime With More Safe Streets Programs

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted…

The same man acquitted with the 2012 death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin is being charged for harassing a private…
05.09.18
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female…

Cantrell made history becoming the first woman and the first Black woman, in the city's 300-year history.
05.08.18
One Of The Whitest Places In The World…

The sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
05.08.18
25 items
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
05.07.18
George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s…

This thug threatened to feed the victim to an alligator.
05.08.18
11 items
Check Out All The Black Excellence That Came…

The store will be selling Dapper Dan x Gucci's collection 2 months in advance of the rest of the US.
05.07.18
Here’s Why Melania Trump Won’t Touch Her Husband…

The most awkward marriage ever.
05.07.18
Day Care Shut Down After Brutal Attack On…

An Indianapolis Kiddiegarden is under fire by state agencies after a baby was severely beaten within hours of being dropped…
05.07.18
How To Conquer The Critical Health Challenges Facing…

The development of clinical approaches and guidelines that completely miss the mark in representing Black people has been disappointing.
05.07.18
Meet The Pregnant Black Woman Jailed For Defending…

While Siwatu-Salama Ra was just standing her ground with her registered weapon, the NRA has said very little about her…
05.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now