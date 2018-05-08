Mayor Pugh Plans To Help Fight Crime With More Safe Streets Programs

With ALL of the crime going on in the city, it’s no surprise that something needs to be done NOW. Everyday, we’re hearing about multiple shootings or deaths in the city. Citizens have cried out to Baltimore City’s mayor and Police Chief, requesting a plan to minimize the violence in the city. Mayor Pugh has been busy working on a solution…..Safe Streets Program.

Baltimore City currently has 4 ‘Safe Streets’ program centers operating. They’re located in the neighborhoods of Cherry Hill, McElderry Park, Park Heights and Sandtown-Winchester. What helps these programs excel in certain neighbrhoods because they hire reformed criminals from various neighborhoods who can use their connection and power to help minimize the violence in the community.

At this time, Mayor Pugh is looking to open 3 more centers with a budget of $500,000 each.

James Bently, a spokesperson for Mayor Pugh, says she is ready to deploy all resources for the ‘Safe Streets’ program.

“The mayor believes in the work of Safe Streets and its potential to reduce violence in Baltimore,. Safe Streets has shown it can be effective here.”

