Charm City
Home > Charm City

Baltimore County School Board Votes To Resubmit Verletta White For Superintendent

James Johnson
Leave a comment
Empty Classroom

Source: PictureNet / Getty

Baltimore County Board of Education votes 8-4 of resubmitting Verletta White’s name for Superintendent, along with the documents requested by the State School Superintendent. The board had two options, one was to give White another term as the interim superintendent, or they could have appointed someone else based on the recommendation of Dr. Karen Salmon, the State Superintendent.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Baltimore County School Board Votes To Resubmit Verletta White For Superintendent

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After…

One reptile don't stop no show!
05.10.18
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted…

The same man acquitted with the 2012 death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin is being charged for harassing a private…
05.09.18
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female…

Cantrell made history becoming the first woman and the first Black woman, in the city's 300-year history.
05.08.18
One Of The Whitest Places In The World…

The sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
05.08.18
25 items
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
05.07.18
George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s…

This thug threatened to feed the victim to an alligator.
05.08.18
Here’s Why Melania Trump Won’t Touch Her Husband…

The most awkward marriage ever.
05.07.18
Day Care Shut Down After Brutal Attack On…

An Indianapolis Kiddiegarden is under fire by state agencies after a baby was severely beaten within hours of being dropped…
05.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now