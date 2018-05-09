Baltimore County School Board Votes To Resubmit Verletta White For Superintendent

Baltimore County Board of Education votes 8-4 of resubmitting Verletta White’s name for Superintendent, along with the documents requested by the State School Superintendent. The board had two options, one was to give White another term as the interim superintendent, or they could have appointed someone else based on the recommendation of Dr. Karen Salmon, the State Superintendent.

