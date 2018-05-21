Contests
Dynamic Dads Father's Day Contest

Dynamic Dads

A dad can wear many hats.  He’s our biggest fan, a mentor, a provider, and a protector!  You’ve experienced countless, unforgettable moments with him, and this Father’s Day, we want you to tell us all about it for a chance to win an epic trip of a lifetime to Universal Orlando Resort!  Just upload a picture of your dad and tell us about a dynamic moment you had with him and how it affected your life!  Then, all of your friends and family can to log on and vote for your story!  Whoever gets the most votes will win the grand prize trip to create some new dynamic moments with dad at Universal Orlando Resort!  It’s time for the Dynamic Dads of B’more to get the props they deserve! 

The Grand Prize trip for you and three guests is provided by Universal Orlando Resort, the only place on earth where you can play, scream and laugh with the biggest characters in movies, TV, and pop culture! Prize includes admission to all three of Universal Orlando’s amazing theme parks,  roundtrip airfare, on-site accommodations at the all-new Universal’s Aventura Hotel (opening this August), and more!  Enter below for your chance to win!

Aventura Hotel TM & © 2018 UCF Hotel Venture IV. All rights reserved. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2018 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

