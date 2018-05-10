Where Dey At Doe? America’s Next Top Model Stars Who’ve Gone M.I.A.

Admit it. America’s Next Top Model was your go-to show at one point in time — even if you just watched for Janice Dickinson’s extremely forced shade.

Several contestants and seasons later, many of today’s models can credit ANTM for giving them their first taste of supermodel stardom. But former Top Model alum, Winnie Harlow feels otherwise.

On Wednesday, she stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and pissed off many of her peers with her claims that the show didn’t help anyone’s career. Shady boots!

Fellow Next Top Model alum Isis King hopped on the gram soon after to read Ms. Harlow her rights:

Winnie certainly has a right to her opinion, but it does seem a little unrealistic to say that ANTM and Tyra Banks didn’t play a part in her success.

That got us thinking about the other former contestants on the show, where they are and what they would say about Winnie’s comments. We’re sure many of them will be coming out the woodwork soon to defend or argue against Harlow’s comments.

Find out where some of your favorite ANTM stars have been in the gallery below.

