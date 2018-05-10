Charm City
University of Maryland College Park Recommend Revoking Cosby’s Degree

Bill Cosby In Minnesota

Source: Jim Steinfeldt / Getty

Officials with the University of Maryland, College Park, have recommended revoking Bill Cosby’s honorary degree after the comedian’s sexual assault conviction.

University spokeswoman Katie Lawson tells The Baltimore Sun the decision by the school’s committee on honorary degrees will be sent to the University System of Maryland office for Board of Regents approval.

They will be following a long list of learning institutions who have chosen to revoke honorary degrees bestowed upon the now disgraced comic and father figure before is actual conviction and since.

