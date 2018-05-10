Charm City
Home > Charm City

Baltimore City Police Chief Charged For Failing To Pay Taxes

Kelson
Leave a comment

Baltimore’s Top Cop has come under fire. According to Fox 45, Baltimore Police Chief, Darryl De Sousa has been hit with federal charges for failing to pay his taxes. According to the report, De Sousa “willfully” failed to pay taxes in 2013, 2014 and 2015 despite being a salaried employee of the Baltimore City Police Department.

For each count he faces a fine of $25,000 each and a year in jail. He reamins under investigation for other federal charges as well.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Baltimore City Police Chief Charged For Failing To Pay Taxes

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s The Biggest Sign Yet That Kamala Harris…

The Senator is taking a stand for an important cause.
05.11.18
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After…

One reptile don't stop no show!
05.10.18
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted…

The same man acquitted with the 2012 death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin is being charged for harassing a private…
05.09.18
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female…

Cantrell made history becoming the first woman and the first Black woman, in the city's 300-year history.
05.08.18
One Of The Whitest Places In The World…

The sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
05.08.18
25 items
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
05.07.18
George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s…

This thug threatened to feed the victim to an alligator.
05.08.18
Here’s Why Melania Trump Won’t Touch Her Husband…

The most awkward marriage ever.
05.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now