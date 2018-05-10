Baltimore City Police Chief Charged For Failing To Pay Taxes

Baltimore’s Top Cop has come under fire. According to Fox 45, Baltimore Police Chief, Darryl De Sousa has been hit with federal charges for failing to pay his taxes. According to the report, De Sousa “willfully” failed to pay taxes in 2013, 2014 and 2015 despite being a salaried employee of the Baltimore City Police Department.

#Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa has been charged with 3 counts of failure to file a federal tax return pic.twitter.com/bqcWpAe9QF — JoyLepolaStewart (@jlepolastewart) May 10, 2018

Federal Court Filing states De Sousa remains under investigation for additional violations of federal criminal law. #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/gch40YGIPO — JoyLepolaStewart (@jlepolastewart) May 10, 2018

Faces $25,000 fine for each of the three counts and a max of 1 yr in prison for each count #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/PcDyvSDRpI — JoyLepolaStewart (@jlepolastewart) May 10, 2018

For each count he faces a fine of $25,000 each and a year in jail. He reamins under investigation for other federal charges as well.

