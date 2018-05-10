This Grandma Instagram Star Is Spilling All The Tea & All The Advice For Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and for those who might be missing that motherly wisdom in their life, Grandma Daisy is here to give it.

From dealing with the haters to staying thankful, Grandma Daisy’s got you covered!

As a 93-year-old survivor of dementia, she’s still sharp as a knife and will come for you if you’re bringing negative energy. Peep her talk below!

Yes lawd!

Swipe through for some more Grandma Daisy love just in time for the mommas holiday!

