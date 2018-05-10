Magic: Donald Glover Performs With Stevie Wonder, Kelly Rowland & Jessie J

At this point, Donald Glover can do whatever he wants.

Have a hit show? Check.

Win a Grammy? Check.

Have the most talked about music video in the month of May so far? Check.

Singing onstage with Stevie Wonder, Kelly Rowland, and Jessie J?

Donald Glover singing "Superstition" with Stevie Wonder last night at The Peppermint Club in L.A. Kelly Rowland, Jessie J on backup vocals. Wow. pic.twitter.com/ZhjF6O5a1w — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 10, 2018

Check.

What are you doing with your life?

