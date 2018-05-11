News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Who Knew? Solange Has Been Mama Tina’s #WCW Since She Was A Kid…Here’s Why

Wednesdays are for Solo.

King Sukii
Leave a comment

In a chat with Maria Shriver on Friday, May 11, Mama Tina revealed she put her famous daughters in counseling at a very young age. As she explains, she noticed Beyoncé‘s local fame started to have an effect on the sisters’ relationship, so she had them go to counseling and dedicated Wednesdays to Solange. Press play to hear her tell it.

'Gloss: The Work Of Chris Von Wangenheim' Book Launch Party

30 Times Solange Knowles Slayed The Fashion Game

30 photos Launch gallery

30 Times Solange Knowles Slayed The Fashion Game

Continue reading 30 Times Solange Knowles Slayed The Fashion Game

30 Times Solange Knowles Slayed The Fashion Game

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters…

The singer didn't hold back on stage.
05.13.18
Dying 22-Year-Old Woman Told ‘Everyone’ Dies By Emergency…

Naomi Musenga's life could have been saved.
05.13.18
18 items
Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And…

Their fight will not be forgotten.
05.11.18
Here’s The Biggest Sign Yet That Kamala Harris…

The Senator is taking a stand for an important cause.
05.11.18
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After…

One reptile don't stop no show!
05.10.18
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted…

The same man acquitted with the 2012 death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin is being charged for harassing a private…
05.09.18
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female…

Cantrell made history becoming the first woman and the first Black woman, in the city's 300-year history.
05.08.18
One Of The Whitest Places In The World…

The sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
05.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now