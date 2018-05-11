News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

ONE LOVE! These Are Bob Marley’s 14 Children (PHOTOS)

Brittany Lewis
Leave a comment

MarleyBrothers

“Family means everything to the Marley family. It is our life, an expression of our love.” – Rita Marley

Today, we’re celebrating the life of reggae legend Bob Marley who died on this day 37 years ago.

If the Jamaican singer/songwriter was alive today, he would be 73-years-old. Besides being a famed singer whose mission in life was to spread love and peace to the world through song, Bob Marley was a devoted family man to 14 children (from what we know!).

Bob Marley adopted two of Rita Marley’s children from a previous relationship, fathered 11 children, and is rumored to be the father of Jamaican artist Fabian Marley, who spoke out and said the reggae legend was his dad as well.

Not wanting to leave anyone out, we included all the children who bear the Marley surname. Rest in power, Bob Marley.

Check out Bob Marley’s children and their inspirational quotes about their father in the gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: BobMarley.com

Bob Marley's 14 Children (PHOTOS)

13 photos Launch gallery

Bob Marley's 14 Children (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Bob Marley’s 14 Children (PHOTOS)

Bob Marley's 14 Children (PHOTOS)

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters…

The singer didn't hold back on stage.
05.13.18
Dying 22-Year-Old Woman Told ‘Everyone’ Dies By Emergency…

Naomi Musenga's life could have been saved.
05.13.18
18 items
Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And…

Their fight will not be forgotten.
05.11.18
Here’s The Biggest Sign Yet That Kamala Harris…

The Senator is taking a stand for an important cause.
05.11.18
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After…

One reptile don't stop no show!
05.10.18
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted…

The same man acquitted with the 2012 death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin is being charged for harassing a private…
05.09.18
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female…

Cantrell made history becoming the first woman and the first Black woman, in the city's 300-year history.
05.08.18
One Of The Whitest Places In The World…

The sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
05.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now