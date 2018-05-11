ONE LOVE! These Are Bob Marley’s 14 Children (PHOTOS)

“Family means everything to the Marley family. It is our life, an expression of our love.” – Rita Marley

Today, we’re celebrating the life of reggae legend Bob Marley who died on this day 37 years ago.

If the Jamaican singer/songwriter was alive today, he would be 73-years-old. Besides being a famed singer whose mission in life was to spread love and peace to the world through song, Bob Marley was a devoted family man to 14 children (from what we know!).

Bob Marley adopted two of Rita Marley’s children from a previous relationship, fathered 11 children, and is rumored to be the father of Jamaican artist Fabian Marley, who spoke out and said the reggae legend was his dad as well.

Not wanting to leave anyone out, we included all the children who bear the Marley surname. Rest in power, Bob Marley.

Check out Bob Marley’s children and their inspirational quotes about their father in the gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: BobMarley.com