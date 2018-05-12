Crime Doesn’t Pay But Two Duke Baristas Find Out Trap Music Does

Joe Van Gogh Coffee, a coffee shop on Duke University’s campus, has become the target of a lot of unwanted attention after they fired two baristas for playing rap music — specifically the music of Young Dolph.
The issue began when Duke’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Larry Moneta, complained to the director of Duke dining about hearing rap music playing last week, causing the two baristas to be fired on Monday. Joe Van Gogh Coffee is not owned by Duke but activists are concerned the school has too much control over contractors. Since the controversy, Joe Van Gogh has decided to cut ties with the school and close the location.
And when we say controversy, we’re talking about trapped out protests popping up on campus.
As for the two baristas who got fired, Young Dolph caught wind of the news so he flew them to Miami to attend the Rolling Loud Festival, then gifted them with $20,000.