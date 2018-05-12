News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Crime Doesn’t Pay But Two Duke Baristas Find Out Trap Music Does

Eleven8
Leave a comment
Stack of newspaper and coffee cup

Source: A. Aleksandravicius / Getty

Joe Van Gogh Coffee, a coffee shop on Duke University’s campus, has become the target of a lot of unwanted attention after they fired two baristas for playing rap music — specifically the music of Young Dolph.

The issue began when Duke’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Larry Moneta, complained to the director of Duke dining about hearing rap music playing last week, causing the two baristas to be fired on Monday. Joe Van Gogh Coffee is not owned by Duke but activists are concerned the school has too much control over contractors. Since the controversy, Joe Van Gogh has decided to cut ties with the school and close the location.

And when we say controversy, we’re talking about trapped out protests popping up on campus.

 

 

As for the two baristas who got fired, Young Dolph caught wind of the news so he flew them to Miami to attend the Rolling Loud Festival, then gifted them with $20,000.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Crime Doesn’t Pay But Two Duke Baristas Find Out Trap Music Does

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters…

The singer didn't hold back on stage.
05.13.18
Dying 22-Year-Old Woman Told ‘Everyone’ Dies By Emergency…

Naomi Musenga's life could have been saved.
05.13.18
18 items
Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And…

Their fight will not be forgotten.
05.11.18
Here’s The Biggest Sign Yet That Kamala Harris…

The Senator is taking a stand for an important cause.
05.11.18
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After…

One reptile don't stop no show!
05.10.18
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted…

The same man acquitted with the 2012 death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin is being charged for harassing a private…
05.09.18
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female…

Cantrell made history becoming the first woman and the first Black woman, in the city's 300-year history.
05.08.18
One Of The Whitest Places In The World…

The sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
05.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now