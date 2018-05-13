News & Gossip
Hey Mama: André 3000 Drops Two New Tracks For Mother’s Day

Three stacks honors his late parents on these touching tracks featuring James Blake.

Staff Writer
VIBE Music Festival - Day 2

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

OutKast legend André 3000 gave fans a surprise for Mother’s Day early this morning in the form of two brand new tracks.

Stream “ME&MY (TO BURY YOUR PARENTS)” and “LOOK MA NO HANDS” below on SoundCloud and keep scrolling for the background info on the tracks.

Dre’s late night gift put a lot of folks in their feelings early this AM, while others simply found themselves floating on a cloud to the James Blake-assisted production.

Twitter is describing the unique track as an Elton John-type beat, but some were disappointed that they didn’t get to enjoy any bars from the other-worldly MC.

Still, many admitted they would be satisfied with a jazz album after hearing Blake and 3000’s keys and strings blend so beuatifully.

3000’s son’s mother Erykah Badu shared the track with her followers and Roots drummer Questlove added this context:

“So #Andre3000 shares a song on Mother’s Day about his mom who passed on his bday…& his dad who passed a year later and damn man this his heartbreakingly amazing m.soundcloud.com/therealandre30… Just wow @therealandre3000benjamin

On “ME&MY (TO BURY YOUR PARENTS),” Dre speaks candidly about processing the heartbreak after losing both of his parents within the same year.

Hit the jump to read what the tweets had to say about 3K’s Mother’s Day blessing.

