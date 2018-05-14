Using Food Stamps To Buy Steamed Crabs Can No Longer Be Done

Baltimore City citizens are used to steamed crabs are cooked in hundreds of Maryland carryouts, but now they can no longer be purchased with food stamps. Federal officials from Food and Nutrition Service demanded that stores provide more information about their sales in order to justify their eligibility to accept food stamps in October. Since the crackdown, 43 city shops lost their eligibility for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Source: BaltimoreSun

