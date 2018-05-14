News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

From Trudy Proud To Marge Simpson…Our Favorite Cartoon Moms Of All Time

We can't forget our cartoon moms.

King Sukii
Leave a comment

As Mother’s Day weekend comes to a close, we had to highlight all of the hilarious cartoon moms that taught us valuable lessons from the small screen. From Marge Simpson of The Simpsons to Trudy Proud of The Proud Family, we all know a mom that reminds us of one of these women. Hit the flip to see if your favorite cartoon mom made the list.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading From Trudy Proud To Marge Simpson…Our Favorite Cartoon Moms Of All Time

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
United Boots Nigerian Woman Off Plane Because Of…

The woman is fighting back.
05.15.18
Stevie Wonder Announces ‘Positive’ Concerts To Counter ‘Confusion,’…

Stevie Wonder’s birthday was Sunday, but it seems like the celebration has been under way since at least last week.…
05.14.18
Murdered Pregnant Woman Texted Mom Before Death: ‘They’re…

Her name was Shaliyah Toombs.
05.14.18
R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters…

The singer didn't hold back on stage.
05.13.18
Dying 22-Year-Old Woman Told ‘Everyone’ Dies By Emergency…

Naomi Musenga's life could have been saved.
05.13.18
Here’s The Biggest Sign Yet That Kamala Harris…

The Senator is taking a stand for an important cause.
05.11.18
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After…

One reptile don't stop no show!
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now