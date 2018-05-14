Charm City
Fourth Baltimore Cease Fire A Success

Maurette Brown Clark
Baltimore shootings

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

As of midnight Sunday night, there were no murders in the city of Baltimore during the fourth Baltimore Cease Fire, May 11-13, 2018. Over the Mother’s Day weekend, organizers held a long list of community-building events across the city hopeful for a weekend without gun violence. Events included a free movie night, barbecues, art exhibits, a block party, seminars on record expungement, a prayer walk and much more.

No Baltimorean was killed in a shooting or stabbing.

It was the fourth 72-hour ceasefire since August 2017, orchestrated with the simple plea of “Nobody Kill Anybody,” and the second in a row during which nobody died as a result of gun violence.

Organizer and community mediator Erricka Bridgeford, had this to say: “To just keep every three months injecting this city with hope and action and people helping each other get the resources they need, it’s the work in between each ceasefire weekend that matters,” she said. “We can’t just show up every three months and go, ‘Hey, don’t kill anybody.’”

Every effort helps if it helps to make our city safer and better.

