Fourth Baltimore Cease Fire A Success

As of midnight Sunday night, there were no murders in the city of Baltimore during the fourth Baltimore Cease Fire, May 11-13, 2018. Over the Mother’s Day weekend, organizers held a long list of community-building events across the city hopeful for a weekend without gun violence. Events included a free movie night, barbecues, art exhibits, a block party, seminars on record expungement, a prayer walk and much more.

No Baltimorean was killed in a shooting or stabbing.

It was the fourth 72-hour ceasefire since August 2017, orchestrated with the simple plea of “Nobody Kill Anybody,” and the second in a row during which nobody died as a result of gun violence.

Organizer and community mediator Erricka Bridgeford, had this to say: “To just keep every three months injecting this city with hope and action and people helping each other get the resources they need, it’s the work in between each ceasefire weekend that matters,” she said. “We can’t just show up every three months and go, ‘Hey, don’t kill anybody.’”

Every effort helps if it helps to make our city safer and better.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Magic 95.9: