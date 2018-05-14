D.L. Hughley Explains Why He Choose Philadelphia For His Netflix Special

Radio One Exclusives
Justin Thomas - Online Editor | 05.14.18
Leave a comment

Before heading to the theater for his Netflix comedy special “Contrarian,” D.L. caught up with 100.3 WRNB Philly to discuss why he chose Philadelphia, if he still gets nervous before shows and how he thinks the crowd will react!

The D.L. Hughley Show Exclusive Meet & Greet! [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

The D.L. Hughley Show Exclusive Meet & Greet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The D.L. Hughley Show Exclusive Meet & Greet! [PHOTOS]

The D.L. Hughley Show Exclusive Meet & Greet! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
United Boots Nigerian Woman Off Plane Because Of…

The woman is fighting back.
05.15.18
Stevie Wonder Announces ‘Positive’ Concerts To Counter ‘Confusion,’…

Stevie Wonder’s birthday was Sunday, but it seems like the celebration has been under way since at least last week.…
05.14.18
Murdered Pregnant Woman Texted Mom Before Death: ‘They’re…

Her name was Shaliyah Toombs.
05.14.18
R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters…

The singer didn't hold back on stage.
05.13.18
Dying 22-Year-Old Woman Told ‘Everyone’ Dies By Emergency…

Naomi Musenga's life could have been saved.
05.13.18
Here’s The Biggest Sign Yet That Kamala Harris…

The Senator is taking a stand for an important cause.
05.11.18
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After…

One reptile don't stop no show!
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now