D.L. Hughley Explains Why He Choose Philadelphia For His Netflix Special

Before heading to the theater for his Netflix comedy special “Contrarian,” D.L. caught up with 100.3 WRNB Philly to discuss why he chose Philadelphia, if he still gets nervous before shows and how he thinks the crowd will react!
The D.L. Hughley Show Exclusive Meet & Greet! [PHOTOS]
35 photos Launch gallery
1. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
1 of 35
2. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
2 of 35
3. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
3 of 35
4. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
4 of 35
5. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
5 of 35
6. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
6 of 35
7. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
7 of 35
8. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
8 of 35
9. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
9 of 35
10. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
10 of 35
11. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
11 of 35
12. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
12 of 35
13. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
13 of 35
14. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
14 of 35
15. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
15 of 35
16. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
16 of 35
17. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
17 of 35
18. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
18 of 35
19. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
19 of 35
20. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
20 of 35
21. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
21 of 35
22. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
22 of 35
23. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
23 of 35
24. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
24 of 35
25. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
25 of 35
26. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
26 of 35
27. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
27 of 35
28. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
28 of 35
29. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
29 of 35
30. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
30 of 35
31. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
31 of 35
32. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
32 of 35
33. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
33 of 35
34. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
34 of 35
35. D.L. Hughley Meet & Greet
35 of 35