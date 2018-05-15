Been Brave: Willow Smith Revealed A Shocking Secret That Even Her Mom Didn’t Know About

Willow Smith has moved to the beat of her own drum since we were introduced to her as a young child. But what no one knew, including her mom Jada Pinkett-Smith, is that she was struggling internally with something pretty heavy.

On the latest episode of Jada’s Facebook series, Red Table Talk, Willow revealed that at just 9 years old, and at the height her “Whip My Hair” success, she was self harming by cutting her wrists.

The transparency between Queen Jada and her princess is something most young Black folks still aspire to have with their families:

So many parents boast transparency with their children, but so few actually achieve it. Seeing Jada and Willow talk about something like that without Willow being attacked for her decisions just blew me away. — jazz (@artifishly) May 15, 2018

i am in awe of jada. she's such a great example of a mother. she wasn't judgmental, she didn't invalidate willow, and she exhibited compassion. she's truly beautiful inside and out. — chi 💜 (@quirkypyt) May 14, 2018

We’re just glad to see that our beloved Willow is still here with us and didn’t let the pressures of fame bring her down. Well done, sis.

