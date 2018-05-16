Bill Cosby’s Sentencing Hearing Scheduled For September

Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault as a result of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constad in 2004. Cosby’s conviction sentencing is set for September 24 and 25.

80 year-old Cosby is looking at up to 10 years per count although his team plans to appeal the guilty verdict. There is also a possibility the judge will allow Cosby to remain on house arrest during the process of appeal.

After the comedian’s guilty verdict, another woman who testified that Bill Cosby drugged and raper her, as well, expressed she believes he belongs behind bars. I believe that it’s essential he spend time in jail, and it wouldn’t break my heart to see him spend the rest of his life in jail,” said Janice Baker-Kinney.

Cosby is not allowed to leave his Philadelphia home until the sentencing.

