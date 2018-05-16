News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Bill Cosby’s Sentencing Hearing Scheduled For September

K.Foxx
Leave a comment
Bill Cosby

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault as a result of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constad in 2004. Cosby’s conviction sentencing is set for September 24 and 25.

80 year-old Cosby is looking at up to 10 years per count although his team plans to appeal the guilty verdict.  There is also a possibility the judge will allow Cosby to remain on house arrest during the process of appeal.

After the comedian’s guilty verdict, another woman who testified that Bill Cosby drugged and raper her, as well, expressed she believes he belongs behind bars. I believe that it’s essential he spend time in jail, and it wouldn’t break my heart to see him spend the rest of his life in jail,” said Janice Baker-Kinney.

Cosby is not allowed to leave his Philadelphia home until the sentencing.

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Bill Cosby’s Sentencing Hearing Scheduled For September

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
13 items
The White Woman Who Called Police At A…

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.
05.16.18
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
United Boots Nigerian Woman Off Plane Because Of…

The woman is fighting back.
05.15.18
Stevie Wonder Announces ‘Positive’ Concerts To Counter ‘Confusion,’…

Stevie Wonder’s birthday was Sunday, but it seems like the celebration has been under way since at least last week.…
05.14.18
Murdered Pregnant Woman Texted Mom Before Death: ‘They’re…

Her name was Shaliyah Toombs.
05.14.18
R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters…

The singer didn't hold back on stage.
05.13.18
Dying 22-Year-Old Woman Told ‘Everyone’ Dies By Emergency…

Naomi Musenga's life could have been saved.
05.13.18
Here’s The Biggest Sign Yet That Kamala Harris…

The Senator is taking a stand for an important cause.
05.11.18
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now