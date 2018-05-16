Baltimore City Police Commissioner DeSousa Resigns

Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa has decided to resign. The commissioner of just four months resigned Tuesday morning as he battles federal charges of willfully not filing his taxes for three years.

Federal prosecutors have also issued grand jury subpoenas to the Baltimore Police Department and the city’s Finance Department.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Also On Magic 95.9: