News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

25-Year-Old Hurricane Harvey Victim Becomes High School Basketball Star

This is an ESPN ‘30 For 30’ waiting to happen.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
NBL Rd 16 - Brisbane v Adelaide

Source: Jason O’Brien / Getty

They say it’s never too late to chase your childhood dreams, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should apply to the varsity basketball team at 25 and start dating a 14-year-old.

As @JamalAndress points out, someone should have caught this grown-ass man trying to re-live his glory days way sooner:

“I have so many thoughts,” Andress tweeted before running down the list of ridiculous details in the story: “He didn’t even switch districts. He was giving HS teams 30 & 15 and thought no one would notice. He enrolled as a FRESHMAN, did you plan on playing all four years? As if this wasn’t hella illegal as is, he dated a 14 yr old girl.

NBC has the full report here.

A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly posing as a high school student in a Dallas Independent School District campus so he could compete in high school basketball, according to Texas officials. Now the University Interscholastic League, UIL, is monitoring the situation.

Dallas ISD police said Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley claimed to be a displaced Hurricane Harvey refugee and enrolled as a freshman student at Skyline High School in August under the name Rashun Richardson. Federal law exempts people who claim to be homeless or an evacuee due to a natural disaster from requiring documents they might not have.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading 25-Year-Old Hurricane Harvey Victim Becomes High School Basketball Star

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
13 items
The White Woman Who Called Police At A…

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.
05.16.18
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
United Boots Nigerian Woman Off Plane Because Of…

The woman is fighting back.
05.15.18
Stevie Wonder Announces ‘Positive’ Concerts To Counter ‘Confusion,’…

Stevie Wonder’s birthday was Sunday, but it seems like the celebration has been under way since at least last week.…
05.14.18
Murdered Pregnant Woman Texted Mom Before Death: ‘They’re…

Her name was Shaliyah Toombs.
05.14.18
R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters…

The singer didn't hold back on stage.
05.13.18
Dying 22-Year-Old Woman Told ‘Everyone’ Dies By Emergency…

Naomi Musenga's life could have been saved.
05.13.18
Here’s The Biggest Sign Yet That Kamala Harris…

The Senator is taking a stand for an important cause.
05.11.18
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now