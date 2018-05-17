Survivor Soul Stroll
Survivor Soul Stroll T-Shirt Pickup Info

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Survivor Soul Stroll 2017

Source: Aliya Faust/Radio One

Ready for Radio One – Baltimore’s 2nd Annual Survivor Soul Stroll to benefit breast cancer research and awareness on June 9 at Druid Hill Park? It’s time to pick up your walking attire! See a list of dates and locations for our t-shirt pickup parties.

May 23: Hip Hop Chicken (8615 Liberty Rd, Randallstown MD) at 6PM – 8PM

May 30: Open-Door Fellowship (401 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville MD) at 5PM – 7PM

May 31: Cricket  (401 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville MD) at 12PM – 2PM

June 4: Cricket (8229 Liberty Rd, Baltimore MD) at 12PM – 2PM

June 7: Radio One (1705 Whitehead Rd) 5PM – 7PM

Survivor Soul Stroll 2017

Survivor Soul Stroll 2017 Photos

45 photos Launch gallery

Survivor Soul Stroll 2017 Photos

Survivor Soul Stroll 2017 Photos

Community gathers for Radio One Baltimore's first annual Survivor Soul Stroll at Canton Waterfront Park.

