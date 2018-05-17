Survivor Soul Stroll T-Shirt Pickup Info

Source: Aliya Faust/Radio One
Ready for Radio One – Baltimore’s 2nd Annual Survivor Soul Stroll to benefit breast cancer research and awareness on June 9 at Druid Hill Park? It’s time to pick up your walking attire! See a list of dates and locations for our t-shirt pickup parties.
May 23: Hip Hop Chicken (8615 Liberty Rd, Randallstown MD) at 6PM – 8PM
May 30: Open-Door Fellowship (401 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville MD) at 5PM – 7PM
May 31: Cricket (401 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville MD) at 12PM – 2PM
June 4: Cricket (8229 Liberty Rd, Baltimore MD) at 12PM – 2PM
June 7: Radio One (1705 Whitehead Rd) 5PM – 7PM
Survivor Soul Stroll 2017 Photos
45 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
1 of 45
2.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
2 of 45
3.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
3 of 45
4.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
4 of 45
5.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
5 of 45
6.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
6 of 45
7.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
7 of 45
8.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
8 of 45
9.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
9 of 45
10.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
10 of 45
11.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
11 of 45
12.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
12 of 45
13.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
13 of 45
14.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
14 of 45
15.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
15 of 45
16.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
16 of 45
17.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
17 of 45
18.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
18 of 45
19.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
19 of 45
20.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
20 of 45
21.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
21 of 45
22.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
22 of 45
23.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
23 of 45
24.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
24 of 45
25.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
25 of 45
26.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
26 of 45
27.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
27 of 45
28.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
28 of 45
29.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
29 of 45
30.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
30 of 45
31.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
31 of 45
32.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
32 of 45
33.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
33 of 45
34.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
34 of 45
35.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
35 of 45
36.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
36 of 45
37.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
37 of 45
38.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
38 of 45
39.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
39 of 45
40.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
40 of 45
41.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
41 of 45
42.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
42 of 45
43.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
43 of 45
44.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
44 of 45
45.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
45 of 45