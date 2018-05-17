News & Gossip
Uh Oh: MTV Halts Production For ‘Catfish’ Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Nev Schulman

MTV says they're taking these allegations very seriously

Desert Voices Opening Exhibition

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

According to reports from The Daily Beast, MTV has temporarily halted production of Catfish: The TV Show.

The network is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving the program’s host and executive producer, Nev Schulman. A spokesperson for MTV said in a statement, “We take these allegations very seriously…We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

The show began airing in 2012, and is now in it’s seventh season. In the series, Schulman investigates online relationships, attempting to verify whether people are who they say they are on the internet. This began after Nev made a documentary of his own–by the same name–where he discovered the person he was in an online relationship with wasn’t who they said they were.

Schulman is now 33-years-old and is married to longtime girlfriend Laura Perlongo. The two have a 17-month-old child and co-host a web series, “We Need to Talk,” together.

Schulman did not respond to Daily Beast‘s request for comment.

