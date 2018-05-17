Charm City
Bishop Michael Curry To Speak At Royal Wedding, Has Baltimore Ties

The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church and Primate

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Michael Bruce Curry, Primate and Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, will speak at the royal wedding at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday.

A former Baltimore rector, Curry served 12 years as rector of St. James Episcopal Church in Baltimore, from 1988 to 2000. Curry is the 27th and current presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church, having been elected in 2015 and the first African American to serve in that capacity.

Curry is one of several speakers at the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, whose mother is African American and father is White.

