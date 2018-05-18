A few weeks ago, actress and singer Jordin Sparks husband Dana Isaiah welcomed their first child, when she gave birth to baby boy, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr, who they have nicknamed DJ.

After a few weeks of enjoying motherhood, Sparks shared a new photo of her precious baby boy sleeping on her chest with a smile on his face. See the picture below:

Sparks secretly married Isaiah, a model, in July, and six weeks later learned they were expecting. The photo below is the one she shared of little DJ, after he was born.

Jordin Sparks Shares Adorable New Pic Of Her Baby Boy was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com

