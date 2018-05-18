OMG: This London Street Performer Sounds Just Like Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston songs should not be taken lightly.

If you don’t have the range, you risk messing up iconic tracks that are loved by millions.

One London performer seemed to accomplish what few people can by not just hitting the Whitney highs, but by lowkey sounding like her during certain sections of Whitney’s track “Run to You.”

Check out the yet to be identified singer below!

Twitter, work your magic. This young woman deserves a singing contract. Retweet for exposure. We are at #Brixton station in #London. #AnTInEurope pic.twitter.com/BpGaFnm36X — April (@ReignOfApril) May 18, 2018

Am I lying?

We need that record deal stat!

