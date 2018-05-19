One Twitter user is currently wondering if Eddie Murphy is her long lost relative.

why my great granddaddy look just like Eddie Murphy? let me find out we some kin! pic.twitter.com/SXHMnewFCJ — Mama Carter (@adrogotti) May 19, 2018

@adrogotti asked followers, “why my great granddaddy look just like Eddie Murphy? let me find out we some kin!”

lmfaoo your great grandpa was ray gibson https://t.co/rng7fXiqfH — 🇳🇬 (@_Telt) May 19, 2018

@_telt added, “lmfaoo your great grandpa was Ray Gibson,” referencing Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s classic, Life.

lmfaooo. I just saw this pic a few days ago for the first time ever. I was like hol on. — Mama Carter (@adrogotti) May 19, 2018

pic.twitter.com/Bjt3fax1vZ — you know damn well you dont listen to no jazz (@thealishawilson) May 19, 2018

That Moment When Eddie Murphy Could Be Your Great-Granddaddy was originally published on globalgrind.com

