Former Playboy Playmate Stephanie Adams Jumped Out Of NYC Hotel Window With Her 7-Year-Old Son

The 47-year-old was apparently upset that she couldn't take her son out of the country for the summer due to a vicious custody battle with her estranged husband.

NYPD

Source: Getty / Getty

A former Playboy Playmate recently jumped to her death, taking her 7-year-old son with her.

According to the New York Daily News, Stephanie Adams, 47, was staying in a 25th-floor penthouse in the Gotham Hotel in New York City, when she jumped out the window with son, Vincent, on Friday morning (May 18). Their bodies were found on the second floor of the hotel’s courtyard.

“Early this morning investigators located an individual whose attention was drawn to that same second-floor area when he heard two loud noises,” NYPD Chief of Manhattan Detectives William Aubrey said at a press conference.

“His attention was drawn to that and he discovered these two deceased individuals.”

Sources told the paper that Adams was in the midst of a “nasty custody battle” with her ex, Charles Nicolai,  at the time of her suicide.

Apparently, Adams was upset because a local court told her she couldn’t take her son to Europe for the summer and had to turn over his passport. Adams called the post earlier this week, telling them, “All I want to do is take my son and get away from this nightmare for a few days,” she said.

“But they won’t let me.”

It doesn’t appear that Adams that left a note, but a close friend told the Daily News that she never thought she would kill herself and her son.

Adams was Playboy magazine’s first lesbian centerfold back in 2003, but was later married to a man for two years before becoming engaged to her estranged husband in 2009.

So tragic.

Former Playboy Playmate Stephanie Adams Jumped Out Of NYC Hotel Window With Her 7-Year-Old Son was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

