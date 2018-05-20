Charm City
Woman Calls Cops On Credentialed Black Baltimore Photographer Who Was Just Doing His Job

Here's another example of being Black in White spaces.

The cops were called to a premier horse racing event on an African American who was just doing his job but apparently made a White person feel nervous.

Photographer Arturo Holmes was covering the 2018 Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Saturday. Even though Holmes had proper credential, he was racially profiled.

Here’s what photojournalist J.M. Giordano witnessed:

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

