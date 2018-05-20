Woman Calls Cops On Credentialed Black Baltimore Photographer Who Was Just Doing His Job

The cops were called to a premier horse racing event on an African American who was just doing his job but apparently made a White person feel nervous.

Photographer Arturo Holmes was covering the 2018 Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Saturday. Even though Holmes had proper credential, he was racially profiled.

Here’s what photojournalist J.M. Giordano witnessed:

He asked to shoot on the roof and was told he couldn’t shoot anywhere in the press box. Not true. I and other photogs have been shooting on the roof all day. After he refused to show his license, which no one was required to do, police were called in. They let him shoot. 🤬😡 — J. M. Giordano photo (@jmgpix) May 19, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

