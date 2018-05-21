Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award At 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Janet delivers a word.

Leave a comment
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Janet Jackson made more history on Sunday night.

The 52-year-old performer became the first Black woman to win the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, capping the moment with a performance of some of her classic material with a medley of”Nasty” and “If.” She could have gone even longer just to show the young stars who is still shutting stages down across the globe but Janet had to be just a bit humble.

The performance was Jackson’s first televised performance in nine years and in her acceptance speech, she spoke in favor of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

“For all our challenges, we live at a glorious moment in history. It’s a moment when women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated, or abused,” she said. “I stand with those women and with those men equally outraged by discrimination.”

In her closing remarks, Jackson made sure to thank the Lord above for all of her grace and blessings. “My prayer is that weary of such noise, we turn back to the source of all calmness — that source is God. Everything we lack, God has in abundance: compassion, sensitivity, patience and a boundless love.”

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award At 2018 Billboard Music Awards was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award At 2018 Billboard Music Awards

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
40 items
Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Congrats to the Class of 2018!
05.20.18
Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Outfit…

Mama O had a dressgate situation when her dress arrived yesterday and the color wasn't right for the ceremony.
05.21.18
10 items
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

While everyone is celebrating Meghan Markle‘s wedding, let’s not forget the Black weddings that were unforgettable and royal.
05.21.18
10 Looks That Prove Black Women Slay In…

Our Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James and Fashion Director Marielle Bobo made a headwrap out of a Bloomingdales garment…
05.19.18
13 items
The White Woman Who Called Police At A…

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.
05.16.18
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
United Boots Nigerian Woman Off Plane Because Of…

The woman is fighting back.
05.15.18
Stevie Wonder Announces ‘Positive’ Concerts To Counter ‘Confusion,’…

Stevie Wonder’s birthday was Sunday, but it seems like the celebration has been under way since at least last week.…
05.14.18
Murdered Pregnant Woman Texted Mom Before Death: ‘They’re…

Her name was Shaliyah Toombs.
05.14.18
R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters…

The singer didn't hold back on stage.
05.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close