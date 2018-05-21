News & Gossip
See Why Brian McKnight’s National Anthem Performance Was Trending #NBAPlayoffs2018

“It gave me goosebumps,” typed on Tweeter.

2009 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Legendary writer and vocalist Brian McKnight was trending on social media Sunday after a National Anthem performance that was described as “#MustSeeTV.”

Into 2K terms for the basketball heads, McKnight’s vocal rating was described as a smooth 95.

Other’s claimed to have gotten goosebumps from his rendition.

Hit the jump to revisit one of McKnight’s other viral moments.

