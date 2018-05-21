PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official Wedding Photos

Everyone loves a wedding, especially a royal wedding!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released three official wedding photos taken by Alexi Lubomirski, the couple’s official wedding photographer. Lubomirksi also took the couple’s official engagement photos which were taken in December 2017.
The first photo captures the royal family with the happy couple in Windsor Castle directly after their nuptials. A second image shows the newly named Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their bridesmaids and pageboys which included Prince Harry’s nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
A third more intimate black and white photo shows the couple seated on the steps of the castle.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world #RoyalWedding
